Atletico Madrid playmaker Thiago Almada could be on his way out of the club just five months after arriving. The Argentine was brought in during the summer window to provide further depth for Los Colchoneros in the final third, but has found himself on the outside of Diego Simeone’s plans.

The January transfer window was slated to be a quiet one for Atletico, but after selling Javi Galan to Osasuna, Giacomo Raspadori could be the next to follow him out the door after advances in negotiations with Roma. It was noted earlier in the week that if Raspadori does not leave, then Atletico would have been open to the exit of Almada, but it now seems both could be on their way out.

Palmeiras submit formal Almada bid

Argentine journalist Gaston Edul has reported that Brazilian giants Palmeiras have filed a formal bid for Almada, and are the side that have made the most progress in talks with Los Colchoneros. Almada will have the final say on a deal, but is desperate for more game time to make it into Argentina’s World Cup squad in the summer – Edul describes it as ‘very feasible’ that he leaves during this transfer window.

Almada’s spell at Atletico Madrid

The 24-year-old arrived to excitement in the summer in a €21m deal, from Botafogo, but has struggled for a central role under Simeone. After a positive start, an injury kept him out for around a month, and he has not managed to break into the team since. Almada has played 16 times for Atletico, scoring twice and giving one assist, but most of those have been cameo appearances from the bench that amount to just 587 minutes.

Almada has looked bright on the ball at times, adding extra vision to the Atletico attack, but has struggled to execute. Against Barcelona last month, he was one of their most creative players off the bench, but went on to miss a gilt-edged oppportunity.