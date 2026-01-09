Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher has been frequently linked with a return to the Premier League since the first transfer window since he arrived at the Metropolitano. This January his future is again up in the air.

The England international was signed for €42m from Chelsea two summers ago, with Joao Felix heading the other way in a €52m deal. He has yet to establish himself as a regular in the Atletico side though, sharing game time last season on the left side of midfield, and struggling to nail down a starting spot.

Aston Villa ‘exploring’ Conor Gallagher move

Given his high salary and significant fee, the fact Gallagher has not made a starting spot his own has made him a candidate for a sale at Atletico Madrid. TalkSport say that Aston Villa are now exploring a move for Gallagher in the winter transfer window. They are keen to make a loan move with an obligation to buy.

However Ben Jacobs notes that Atletico, at least at the time of writing, are only willing to consider an exit for Gallagher if it is in the form of a permanent move. The proposed asking price for Gallagher would be around €30m. In the past, Manchester United have shown interest in Gallagher, but thus far have only been willing to make a loan switch.

Atletico on the hunt for a winger

The reason being likely comes down to the fact that a loan move may not clear much room in their salary limit for a fresh signing. Matteo Moretto has told Objetivo Atleti that Sporting Director Mateu Alemany is on the hunt for a left winger currently. Fabrizio Romano, as quoted by Diario AS, also notes that former winger Yannick Carrasco, who has returned once before, could leave Al-Shabab this winter, and could be a candidate to come back for a second time.

In the meantime, negotiations are ongoing for Thiago Almada and Giacomo Raspadori, who could return to Brazil and Italy respectively.