Getafe 1-2 Real Sociedad

Coming into the game with no forwards and no central defenders, Getafe’s Friday night date with Real Sociedad always looked a tricky affair for Los Azulones. On top of that, a Real Sociedad side that were just two points of above the relegation zone looked revitalised under new manager Pellegrino Matarazzo in a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in his first game.

Predictably, a heavy starter of possession was on the menu for La Real, with Getafe typically direct. It was Mario Martin’s header from a Kiko Femenia cross that brought about the first reaction from the crowd early on though, the home side gaining the confidence of the underdog in the opening stages. As La Real probed for openings, they began to look increasingly mired in Getafe’s defensive swamp.

Just when Jose Bordalas might have been allowing himself some satisfaction with their solid showing though, Brais Mendez stepped onto a bouncing ball in front of the box and arrowed his shot beyond David Soria. The Txuri-Urdin had been without a clear chance to that point, but Brais’ opened the scoring as frustration was beginning to rise among the away side.

A low shot sneaking through the crowd from Juan Iglesias ensured that Alex Remiro was called into action before the break, in a half of just five shots between the two sides.

Game of cat and mouse

The second half began with a distinct sense of cat and mouse, as Getafe did their best to make ground up the pitch without exposing themselves. Winning the ball high up, Goncalo Guedes put his effort narrowly wide from the edge of the box, before Mikel Oyarzabal passed up the best chance of the match. An under-pressure Diego Rico looked to squirm out of trouble, but Oyarzabal anticipated his pass back to Soria – one-on-one, his effort sidled wide of the post. The Real Sociedad captain looked haunted afterwards, and failed to finish another clear chance that was ruled offside moments later.

The next to make incisions was Takefusa Kubo, who began gliding into the box, but Ander Barrenetxea couldn’t make good on his work after Femenia blocked a goal-bound shot. It did kickstart a response from Getafe though, with Juanmi close to meeting a dangerous ball across the six-yard box, and Mauro Arambarri heading a good cross from Alex Sancris over.

Neither side could profess to be comfortable entering the final 15 minutes. La Real were allowing Getafe into the final third with ease, but acres of space opened in front of them, if they could beat Los Azulones’ initial press. Which turned out not to be so simple. Both efforts to build up steam were thwarted by scrappy sequences in midfield though, with the game Getafe had advocated for hurting their pursuit of an equaliser.

Just as happened the week prior though, Getafe equalised without warning. A long ball forward was not dealt with by La Real, and Juanmi, conspicuous by absence until then, appeared by magic to scuff the ball past the onrushing Remiro. In contrast to their draw at Vallecas though, Getafe did leave time on the clock.

Stoppage time saw Kubo come alive again, jinking, driving and diving between defenders. Their only recourse was to bring him down, and after multiple set pieces, one final corner remained for Getafe to defend. Fizzed in by Kubo, Soria came and missed, but Jon Aramburu did not, nodding into an empty net, and sinking the Coliseum in the eerie glee of the Real Sociedad bench.

With much of the talk about Getafe’s lack of resources in the build-up, Bordalas’ warnings that their abundance of grit and perserverance requires more quality for results are starting to look ever more prescient. The final whistle was met with chants of ‘board, resign’ from the home support. For Matarazzo, it was a dramatic first win as a manager in Spain. Overall, they created enough clear-cut chances for all three points, but he will find it far easier to talk about what Real Sociedad can improve in terms of game management without the vacuous feeling his side left Getafe with.