Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has looked like a probable departure from the club for some time, but it appears he will be staying at the club. The Danish defender is out of contract this summer, and Barcelona have not offered him a new deal.

Christensen has declared a desire to remain at the club, and has stated that he is happy in Catalonia. As such, he has not been in talks with other clubs over a move next summer. Barcelona had not made a decision on his future, but had offered other players out of contract this summer new deals, with the exception of Robert Lewandowski, whose future is up in the air. After suffering a cruciate ligament injury and being ruled out until at least April, it seems that he could be in the final stages of his Barcelona career.

Barcelona to offer new deal to Christensen

However it appears that he will have the chance to stay at the club next season. In recent weeks, it had been suggested that President Joan Laporta was keen to hold onto Christensen, particularly in light of his misfortune with injury. Marca report that a decision has now been made on Christensen, and that he will be offered a new one-year contract extension.

Barcelona’s reasoning behind contract call

The same outlet go on to detail that the fact Christensen has always accepted his role without complete, and been a consummate professional. Part of their motivation is the lack of central defenders available in the upcoming transfer market. Having struggled to find an answer in the January window, the Catalan giants preferred to give themselves an insurance policy in the form of Christensen in case they are unable tomake a move for another option.

🚨 FC Barcelona have added Micky van de Ven (24) to their transfer targets for next summer. The defender wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, and would love to join Barça. The club trust that this summer there will be the necessary resources available to face a… pic.twitter.com/yrJqlIe7WI — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 9, 2026

Barcelona have been linked to the likes of Marc Guehi and Nico Schlotterbeck among others. The former is likely to command a large salary, while the latter will cost at least €50m. With uncertainty over their salary limit situation, they may be unable to spend big again this summer.