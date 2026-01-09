Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has been singing the praises of Marcus Rashford in recent weeks, and it appears the club are of the same opinion as the German manager. The Blaugrana intend to make his stay a permanent one beyond the end of the season.

Rashford arrived on loan from Manchester United in the summer, after a positive loan spell at Aston Villa in the second half of last season. Discarded by Manchester United, Rashford held out for a loan move to Barcelona. Following the departure of Ruben Amorim as Manchester United manager earlier this week, there was some suggestion that it could change the equation for Rashford this summer.

Barcelona intend to activate Rashford buy clause

The Blaugrana included a €30m option to buy in their loan deal for Rashford, which cost a reported €5m in the first place. MD, amongst a number of outlets, have been briefed that Barcelona intend to activate their buy option in the summer. The next question will be whether the Catalan side can register the England international with ease, with Inigo Martinez’s exit this summer key to allowing them to do so for the loan deal this season.

Rashford’s season so far at Barcelona

Starting the season as a substitute, an early injury to Raphinha has afford him plenty of game time on the left side of attack. In 28 games, Rashford has contributed 7 goals and 11 assists, with an average of better than a goal contribution per 90 minutes.

In particular, his crossing has come in handy for Barcelona on several occasions. With Robert Lewandowski’s future in the air, and Ferran Torres the only established number nine option, it will be interesting to see if Flick deems Rashford a viable choice through the middle, with quality centre-forwards coming at a premium.