Barcelona face further delays on reopening of Camp Nou

Barcelona finally returned to Camp Nou in November, after 2.5 years away from their home stadium, a full year behind schedule. However they still have plenty of work to do in order to get the Spotify Camp Nou back to full operation.

Originally, Barcelona were scheduled to return in November of 2024, after 18 months at Montjuic. Despite declaring they would be back at Camp Nou for the beginning of this season, the Catalan giants had yet to meet City Council requirements to reopen the ground. Thus far, Barcelona have been able to get to phase 1B of the stadium reopening, with 46,000 fans allowed in to three sides of the first two tiers.

The third tier was expected to be operational by the start of next season, but that would require a remarkable pace of work to make up for lost time.

Phase 1C of Camp Nou plans may be delayed again

The next phase of Barcelona’s return involves reopening the stand behind the Gol Nord, which would increase the capacity from 46,000 to 62,000. MD explain that the City Council are waiting on more detailed documentation from the club in order to give the licence to do so, and that the delays could mean that Phase 1C will not come into operation until mid-February, another month beyond the current plan.

Barcelona to miss out on more revenue

Originally, Barcelona were hopeful they could reopen the Gol Nord stand for their first home game of 2026, against Real Oviedo on the 25th of January. Yet with the above prognosis, Barcelona would be unlikely to return before the 21st or 22nd of February, against Levante.

In the meantime, RCD Mallorca will visit on the 7th/8th of February in La Liga, while Copenhagen will play at Camp Nou on the 28th of January. They would be without the expanded capacity for a potential Copa del Rey quarter-final or semi-final first leg, and a possible Champions League play-off clash.