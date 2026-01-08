The relegation battle in La Liga has been a traditionally messy affair in recent years, but as the case last year, Girona and Valencia find themselves firmly ensconced in it. Both will be hoping to make their way out of the lower reaches of the table, but that task has been made more difficult by some key injury setbacks.

Valencia lie two points from safety after a disappointing 4-1 defeat away to Celta Vigo to kick off the year. Los Che have just 16 points from their 18 games, and Carlos Corberan is under increasing pressure to produce results. Girona are the side directly above them in 17th, having made their way out of the drop zone after a 2-1 win over RCD Mallorca.

Girona to go without key playmaker

Michel Sanchez’s side have improved of late, but any optimism will be tempered by the loss of Azzedine Ounahi. The creative midfielder has been arguably their best player this season, but was on international duty with Morocco last week at the African Cup of Nations. Ounahi left the Morocco camp on crutches, and TV3 say that he will be out for five to six weeks after an injury to his calf.

🇲🇦🚨 Azzedine Ounahi arrive en béquille et grosse attelle. Visiblement forfait pour toute la compétition. pic.twitter.com/u0gRm3HQT9 — Hanif Ben Berkane (@HanifBerkane) January 4, 2026

He will miss at least six games, as Michel’s side take on Osasuna (H), Espanyol (A), Getafe (H), Real Oviedo (A), Sevilla (A) and Barcelona (H). He could be back in time to face Alaves on the 22nd of February.

Valencia hit with double injury blow

Valencia finished their clash against Celta with 10 men and Pepelu in goal, after Julen Agirrezabala pulled up injured during Celta’s fourth goal. Marca say he will be out for six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury, and will be out until mid-February or March, which could present an opportunity for back-up Stole Dimitrievski. Mouctar Diakhaby has suffered even worse fortune, with his own hamstring injury to keep him out for four months, and likely the rest of the season.

Marca say that it will likely jolt Valencia into action in the transfer market, potentially using the emergency injury rule to clear salary limit space.