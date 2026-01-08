Spanish Supercup set to leave post-winter break schedule and Saudi Arabia in 2027

The Spanish Supercup has become a regular event in early January, and in Saudi Arabia in recent years, with the Royal Spanish Football Federarion (RFEF) agreeing several lucrative deals to host the tournament in the Middle East. What was at one time a two-legged clash to kick off the season is now an integral part of the season.

That much has been evidenced by the decisions taken off the back the Supercup. In 2020, Ernesto Valverde was dismissed after elimination at the hands of Atletico Madrid, while the last three La Liga titles have all been won by the same side that came out victorious in January. The finances behind the tournament are also on the rise, with the RFEF taking a total of €52m in exchange, and the clubs splitting €23m between them.

Supercup set for change of date

According to Marca, what has become the norm will be altered next season. On Wednesday, RFEF President Rafael Louzan met with Barcelona President Joan Laporta, while the following day, Real Madrid General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez and Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo also shook hands with Louzan. They say that after consultation with the clubs in Saudi Arabia, the Federation intends to shift the Supercup to the first week of February next season.

Change of venue

The next edition will also change venue. The Asian Cup is being hosted in Saudi Arabia in 2027, and thus Qatar will be the host country next season as a result. Saudi Arabia are keen to extend their current deal by a further year, while Qatar are keen to host the Supercup going forward. The Madrid daily explain that the decisive factor will be the money on offer to the RFEF.

Hosting the event in Saudi Arabia has drawn criticism due to a lack of women’s rights in Saudi Arabia, and the difficulty for fans to travel to the competition. Athletic Club captain Inaki Williams described it as s*** last week, but other players, Joan Garcia and Jude Bellingham, were positive about the enthusiastic local support.