Dayot Upamecano looks to be close to committing his future to Bayern Munich, leaving Real Madrid with one less option to strengthen their defence. The French defender was one of the primary targets for Los Blancos next summer.

With David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger currently on course to leave the club in the summer at the end of their contracts, Real Madrid are keen to add to their options. At that point it would include only Dean Huijsen, Raul Asencio and Eder Militao, who has battled injuries for the past three seasons. Upamecano, available on a free in the summer and a defender at the top of the game, fit their signing policy perfectly.

Bayern Munich near Upamecano contract

This time last year, Bayern were fighting off interest from Real Madrid for Alphonso Davies, and ended up agreeing a bumper contract for the Canadian. Christian Falk has told Bayern Insider that they are on the verge of repeating the trick. Falk explains that an agreement has been reached on salary with Upamecano, and only a release clause and a signing bonus are still to be rubber stamped. The agreement is expected to be closed imminently.

Real Madrid’s dwindling options at centre-back

In 2025, Los Blancos were heavily linked with other free agents Ibrahima Konate and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. The latter looks as if he could move in the January transfer window though, and Real Madrid informed Liverpool they would not be pursuing Konate’s signature some months ago.

Another name linked to Los Blancos is Nico Schlotterbeck, but Borussia Dortmund will demand at least €50m for his signature in the summer, with a year remaining on his deal. They could exercise a buyback option on Como defender Jacobo Ramon, who would be a younger option available for less than €10m.