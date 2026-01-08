Real Madrid are into the Spanish Supercup final after seeing off Atletico Madrid in their semi-final clash on Thursday. It was an important win for Los Blancos, who are one step away from their first trophy in over a year.

As per Diario AS, head coach Xabi Alonso gave his reaction to the match, which he admitted was complicated.

“It was a hard-fought match. That early goal from Fede gave us that advantage and makes you change a little. In the first half we didn’t suffer too much. There were moments for everything because it was a semi-final, but this team knows how to compete. It was a very intense, hard-fought match. With the 1-2 we had to change, we stabilised and suffered. This is the path to the title on Sunday and we are in the final.”

Alonso was also asked to speak on comments made by Atleti head coach Diego Simeone towards Vinicius Junior.

“I didn’t like the moment. Cholo has said something to him and those things go beyond the spirit that you have to have for your teammates. I don’t like them to address colleagues like that. Not everything goes. I spoke about it with Vinicius and it stays between us.

“I try to be respectful with the players of the opposing team and I don’t usually address them. When I have seen what he has said I like it less. That is not an example of a good athlete. Not everything goes, you have to have respect for the opponent. Everything that happens on the pitch has a limit.”

Alonso: Mbappe will travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday

Kylian Mbappe missed Thursday’s match due to a knee injury, but according to Alonso, he has chances to play against Barcelona in the Supercup final.

“He’ll travel tomorrow and we’ll see if he’s fit to play. He is much better, he has trained and the sensations are good. The options to be able to play are the same as everyone who is there.”