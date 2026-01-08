Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid have booked their place in the 2026 Spanish Supercup final, having seen off city rivals Atletico Madrid at the King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah.

Xabi Alonso’s side were soundly beaten by a 5-2 scoreline in the first meeting of the season between these two, so there was little doubt that revenge was on the agenda. And inside 90 seconds, Real Madrid were on their way after scoring the opening goal. Fede Valverde slammed home an unstoppable free-kick to give them the lead, with Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak left with no chance despite the strike coming from 30 yards out.

Atleti came into the game after that, with Real Madrid prepared to invite pressure. It almost cost them as Alexander Sorloth twice went close to scoring an equaliser, while Alex Baena was denied by a fine save from Thibaut Courtois.

In the end, Atleti were made to pay for their missed chances as Real Madrid doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half. Rodrygo Goes drove in behind the Atleti defence after collecting a Valverde pass, before slotting past Oblak to continue his excellent form.

However, Real Madrid only had their two-goal lead for a matter of minutes. Sorloth may have missed a couple of big chances in the first half, but on the hour mark, he headed home at the back post to reduce Los Blancos’ advantage back to one.

El Clasico showdown once again in Saudi Arabia

Atleti brought on the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Thiago Almada in their search for an equaliser, but in the end, Real Madrid – who ended the match with no natural centre-backs on the pitch – held on to book their place in Sunday’s Supercup final. They will face rivals Barcelona in another Superclasico showdown, with the Catalans having swept aside Athletic Club in their own semi-final on Wednesday.