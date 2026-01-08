Real Madrid got their revenge on Atletico Madrid after their humiliating defeat earlier in the season, as they won 2-1 in their Spanish Supercup semi-final clash in Jeddah thanks to goals from Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes.
Thibaut Courtois – 7
He always has a say in big matches, and on this occasion, he made a number of important saves to deny Atleti.
Fede Valverde – 8
Thundered home an unstoppable opener after 77 seconds, before laying on Rodrygo’s goal to make it 2-0. He was excellent at both ends of the pitch for Real Madrid, and it may be difficult for Xabi Alonso to move him away from the right-back spot.
Raul Asencio – 6
Looked solid enough up against a tricky customer in Alexander Sorloth, although he was beaten in the air for the Norwegian’s goal.
Antonio Rudiger – 6.5
Not his best performance, but he was clearly struggling with the discomfort that he has been carrying in recent days.
Alvaro Carreras – 6
He was not at his best defensively, with Giuliano Simeone getting the better of him on multiple occasions – including for Atleti’s goal.
Aurelien Tchouameni – 6
Not his best performance. He was solid, but he struggled to provide a link in midfield.
Eduardo Camavinga – 6
He was excellent against Real Betis at the weekend, but he failed to follow that performance up in Jeddah.
Rodrygo – 7.5
He continues to go from strength to strength. By far, he was Real Madrid’s most dangerous attacker, and he got his reward with another goal.
Jude Bellingham – 7
It was another all-action performance from Bellingham, but in attack, he was not decisive.
Vinicius Junior – 6
It’s another match where Vinicius has struggled to make any sort of impact. He tried to make a difference, but his decision-making and end product was not there.
Gonzalo Garcia –
Substitutes
Ferland Mendy – 6
Did well upon coming on.
Fran Garcia – 6
Added a freshness in midfield.
Arda Guler – 6
Tried to help Real Madrid gain control late on.
Dani Ceballos – N/A
No time to make an impact.
Franco Mastantuono – N/A
No time to make an impact.
