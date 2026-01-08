Real Madrid got their revenge on Atletico Madrid after their humiliating defeat earlier in the season, as they won 2-1 in their Spanish Supercup semi-final clash in Jeddah thanks to goals from Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes.

Thibaut Courtois – 7

He always has a say in big matches, and on this occasion, he made a number of important saves to deny Atleti.

Fede Valverde – 8

Thundered home an unstoppable opener after 77 seconds, before laying on Rodrygo’s goal to make it 2-0. He was excellent at both ends of the pitch for Real Madrid, and it may be difficult for Xabi Alonso to move him away from the right-back spot.

Raul Asencio – 6

Looked solid enough up against a tricky customer in Alexander Sorloth, although he was beaten in the air for the Norwegian’s goal.

Antonio Rudiger – 6.5

Not his best performance, but he was clearly struggling with the discomfort that he has been carrying in recent days.

Alvaro Carreras – 6

He was not at his best defensively, with Giuliano Simeone getting the better of him on multiple occasions – including for Atleti’s goal.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 6

Not his best performance. He was solid, but he struggled to provide a link in midfield.

Eduardo Camavinga – 6

He was excellent against Real Betis at the weekend, but he failed to follow that performance up in Jeddah.

Rodrygo – 7.5

He continues to go from strength to strength. By far, he was Real Madrid’s most dangerous attacker, and he got his reward with another goal.

Jude Bellingham – 7

It was another all-action performance from Bellingham, but in attack, he was not decisive.

Vinicius Junior – 6

It’s another match where Vinicius has struggled to make any sort of impact. He tried to make a difference, but his decision-making and end product was not there.

Gonzalo Garcia –

Substitutes

Ferland Mendy – 6

Did well upon coming on.

Fran Garcia – 6

Added a freshness in midfield.

Arda Guler – 6

Tried to help Real Madrid gain control late on.

Dani Ceballos – N/A

No time to make an impact.

Franco Mastantuono – N/A

No time to make an impact.