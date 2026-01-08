Real Madrid are hoping to start 2026 with success in the Spanish Supercup, and they are on course for Sunday’s final – although they have been pegged back by Atleti minutes after doubling their lead early on in the second half of their semi-final clash at the King Abdullah Sport City.

Less than 90 seconds into the contest, Fede Valverde slammed home an unstoppable free-kick to give Xabi Alonso’s side the opening goal, with Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak left with no chance despite the strike coming from 30 yards out. Since then, Real Madrid have been under the cosh, with Los Colchoneros missing a number of big chances to equalise, and their profligacy has now been punished.

Rodrygo Goes scores to make it 2-0

10 minutes into the second half, Rodrygo Goes drove in behind the Atleti defence before slotting past Oblak to continue his excellent form.

RODRYGO IS IN THE FORM OF HIS LIFE

WHAT A GOALLLLL

Alexander Sorloth hits back for Atleti

However, Real Madrid only had their two-goal lead for a matter of minutes. Alexander Sorloth missed a couple of big chances in the first half, but on this occasion, he heads home at the back post to reduce Los Blancos’ advantage back to one.

Somehow there was only one goal in the first half, but already, two have come in the early stages of the second period. It would be no surprise if more are on the agenda before half time.