Real Madrid are hoping to start 2026 with success in the Spanish Supercup, and they are on course for Sunday’s final already after taking the lead early on in their semi-final clash against city rivals Atletico Madrid at the King Abdullah Sport City.

Less than 90 seconds into the contest, Fede Valverde has slammed home an unstoppable free-kick to give Xabi Alonso’s side the opening goal, with Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak left with no chance despite the strike coming from 30 yards out.

What a strike, Federico Valverde! 🚀 One of the best free-kicks you will see to open the scoring for Real Madrid ⚪ 📺@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/LLCMnZOEQb — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 8, 2026

FEDE VALVERDE WHAT A GOAL! 🤯

pic.twitter.com/qKEDJnzPkD — TC (@totalcristiano) January 8, 2026

FEDE VALVERDE IN THE OPENING MOMENTS OF THE MATCH 🔥 WOWWWWW!!! 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/9CDaDwAO9G — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 8, 2026

Valverde, who has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in recent months, is known to have a cannon of a right foot on him, and he made use of it on this occasion. His effort was absolutely unstoppable, and it has Los Blancos in an excellent position inside the opening stages in Jeddah.

Real Madrid will hope that goal sets the tone for their evening, as they seek to set up a Superclasico with Barcelona this weekend.