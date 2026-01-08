Real Madrid are into another Spanish Supercup final after defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes got the goals for Los Blancos, who were far from comfortable throughout the 90 minutes.

This was made clear by Valverde, who admitted to Movistar+ (via Diario AS) that Atleti were the better team for the majority of the match.

“It was a good day to score again. You have to be self-critical. They played better than us. We are a great team, but we have to know how to suffer and be together. You always want to start winning. We relaxed a little with the goal at the start. It was difficult for us to play our game. We had chances, but on counterattacks.”

Real Madrid will face Barcelona in Sunday’s final, and for Valverde, there is more than the Spanish Supercup trophy on the line. He wants revenge for last year’s defeat at the same stage, which the Catalans winning 5-2 on that occasion.

“We have to be prepared, rest well. We have to win. We are really looking forward to revenge. It’s an honour to compete in another final.”

Valverde: Vinicius-Simeone case is part of football

Valverde was also asked for his opinion on the spat between Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior and Atleti head coach Diego Simeone. Xabi Alonso was not happy with his opposite number, but the Uruguay international was more relaxed, as he stated that it is simply something that happens during intense football matches.

“Code of footballers, coaches… It’s part of football. It’s a derby. The important thing is that it remains on the field.”

Valverde will be key for Real Madrid on Sunday, and he will hope for a repeat of the impressive performance he produced against Atleti.