Xavi Hernandez is yet to make his return to football management since being being sacked by Barcelona in May 2024, but that could soon be about to change. In recent months, he has been linked with the Manchester United job, which became available earlier this week when Ruben Amorim was sacked.

Xavi is regarded well by Man United officials, who would have been impressed with the work he did to turn things around at Barcelona. However, there has not yet been talks between the two parties, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano (via Sport).

“At the moment, I am not aware of negotiations between Xavi and Manchester United. United have now started the process of selecting their coach and we will have to see what can happen in the future. As of today there is nothing advanced or anything concrete.

“What I can say is that Xavi would love to coach in the Premier League, he feels ready to return to coaching and write a new chapter after his departure from Barcelona and taking some time to disconnect. He is ready and very open to managing in the Premier League one day, but at the moment, I am not aware of negotiations between Xavi and Manchester United.”

Hiring Xavi would make a lot of sense for Man United

It will be interesting to see who Man United go for, but it would be no surprise if they tried to hire Xavi. He was about to turn around Barcelona’s fortunes within months of his return to Catalonia in 2021/2022, and he would fancy his chances of doing the same at Old Trafford, where he would be under similar scrutiny.

For now, Xavi remains a candidate for the job, and in the coming days/weeks, it will be known whether a move is made.