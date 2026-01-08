Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday to reach the Spanish Supercup final, but the big talking point from the match was the multiple clashes that took place between Vinicius Junior and Diego Simeone.

🚨 ''TE VA A ECHAR FLORENTINO…''. 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐲 𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐮𝐬. Todas las imágenes de la #superSupercopa, en cuanto acabe el partido en #DeportePlus. pic.twitter.com/H02WndeVMy — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) January 8, 2026

El Cholo Simeone es un payaso, literalmente vive de su show. Aquí calentando a Vinicius Jr, hasta Xabi Alonso fue a defenderlo. pic.twitter.com/CpZ3rLmVAA — MT2 (@madrid_total2) January 8, 2026

The pair were involved in a heated exchange in the 81st minute, which led to them each being yellow-carded. However, the animosity started in the first half, when Movistar+ cameras (via MD) captured the moment that Simeone taunted Vinicius over his difficult current situation at Real Madrid.

“Florentino (Perez) is going to kick you out (of Real Madrid), remember that later.”

Simeone addresses Vinicius clash

Post-match, Simeone was asked about the clashes with Vinicius, during which he sought to calm the flames – but rather, he ended up fanning them.

“I have nothing to say. I’ve always said, ever since I started playing, that what happens on the field stays on the field, and that’s all I have to say. I have a lot of respect for Carvajal, for all the Real Madrid players, and I clearly told him what it looks like from the outside and what’s happening to all of them.”

There is little doubt that Vinicius’ situation at Real Madrid is becoming increasingly perilous. The club’s supporters have started to turn on him in recent weeks due to his poor form, and with him now in the final 18 months of his contract, there is every chance that he could end up leaving the Bernabeu in 2026 or 2027.

Simeone may have got in Vinicius’ head in this comments, given that it was another quiet performance from the Brazilian. However, he had the last laugh in Jeddah, given that Real Madrid will be heading to Sunday’s Supercup final against El Clasico rivals Barcelona, whom Los Blancos will be aiming to defeat for the second match in a row.