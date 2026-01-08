Barcelona are hoping to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule in the coming months, but they are struggling to get this done. A big sale may be needed, which is why the future of Fermin Lopez could be thrown back into doubt.

Last summer, Fermin was strongly linked with a move away from Barcelona. Chelsea pushed hard to prise him away from the Spotify Camp Nou, but in the end, their efforts were in vain. However, their interest has remained, and it could be reignited during the winter transfer window.

As per MD, Chelsea want to provide an early boost for new head coach Liam Rosenior using the transfer market, with the plan being to sign Fermin and Milan’s Rafael Leao in an operation that could cost in the region of €150m.

Chelsea appreciate Fermin’s ability to break lines, his intensity without the ball and his competitive character, qualities that fit the profile that the Stamford Bridge sporting project is looking for. They are prepared to significant up the offer made in the summer, which was revealed to be a mere €40m.

Barcelona stance on Fermin exit

Barcelona had been open to letting Fermin leave last summer, but only at the right price. Mid-season, their stance is likely to be more closed off, given they are fighting on all fronts for success, but also because the Spain international has had a very good first half of the campaign.

Across all competitions, Fermin has racked up eight goals and eight assists in 20 competitions, with three of those goal contributions coming in the 5-0 demolition of Athletic Club on Wednesday. Barcelona see him as a crucial player for the second half of the season, as they go in search of another La Liga title, as well as their first Champions League crown in 11 years.