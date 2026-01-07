Barcelona are awaiting an injury diagnosis on their veteran goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has suffered a second issue after returning to fitness in December. The 33-year-old has increasingly suffered from injuries over recent years, with four surgeries in the past five years.

The Catalan giants announced on Tuesday night that ter Stegen had sustained a knee injury during training, ahead of their Spanish Supercup clash with Athletic Club. He has returned to Catalonia to undergo tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Barcelona optimistic on ter Stegen injury

There is hope that ter Stegen will be fit to return to action next week though. The Blaugrana have taken every precaution say MD, and the early tests suggest that any injury is not serious, although naturally the tests will erase all doubt. A significant issue would be a major blow to ter Stegen, who only returned to action last month after five months out following back surgery. Barca Atletic goalkeeper Diego Kochen has flown to Saudi Arabia to take his place in the squad.

Ter Stegen loan move still on the table

Provided ter Stegen avoids any serious injury, it will keep his options open in terms of a loan move. Girona have expressed an interest in ter Stegen, and Sport say that in contrast to recent months, the German shot-stopper is now open to the idea of a loan move to Montilivi. That represents a shift in stance that could open the door to a departure.

The major obstacle now is Girona’s salary limit. Michel Sanchez’s side are likely only able to put up a €1m of his large wages, and with ter Stegen unwilling to give up money, Barcelona will have to cover the majority of his wages. In addition, the deal could go down to the final days of the transfer window, as Girona manager Michel is keen to strengthen in other positions too, and there is no certainty over what room they will have in their salary limit, with some departures predicted too. At any rate, Barcelona do not intend to make any further signings even if ter Stegen does leave.