Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi has opened up on his ‘weird side’, discussing his personal life off the pitch. The veteran forward has been notoriously private about his life off the pitch, showing little of his personality, but in recent years, a more relaxed Messi has been on show to the public.

Messi and his family maintained a low profile during his time in Europe, but since moving to Inter Miami, his public profile has been on the rise. With the weight of winning trophies with Argentina off his shoulders, Messi appears to be far more willing to open up to the media.

Speaking in an interview with Luzu TV, Messi was asked to expose a side of himself that maybe people would not suspect.

“No, the truth is that I am [strange], I have my side that is strange as s*** too. I really like being alone, I enjoy being alone, sometimes the chaos of the house with the three boys running around everywhere ends up overwhelming me and I like a moment of solitude.”

Messi resides in Miami with long-time partner Antonella Rocuzzo, and their three children, Thiago (13), Mateo (10) and Ciro (7). He explained that he does not deal well with change.

Antonella can say a lot more than I can. My mood depends on many things, on the little things. I’m very structured; if I have my day organised in a certain way and something happens in the middle of it that changes everything.”

Messi recently gave an in-depth interview admitting that he and his family missed Barcelona, and could potentially return to the city after his retirement. They still own their house in Castelldelfels, on the outskirts of Barcelona. The 38-year-old’s presence at the World Cup is the next major question mark, with Messi reluctant to commit to being there.