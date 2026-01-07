Sevilla remain in something of an institution limbo as talks continue for the sale of the club. An asking price has been set for 85% of the shares to be transferred, but it is not clear if it will be met.

Former President Jose Maria del Nido Benavente (45%), and a group formed of the Ales, Carron, Guijarro and Castro families alongside A-Cab (formerly shares of 777 partners) (40%) form the two majority shareholders in control of Sevilla, with Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco of the second group currently in charge of the club. After years of protest from the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, it looks as if a majority stake will be sold, but the question is to who and for how much.

€500m asking price for Sevilla

As explained by Diario AS, the asking price is around €3.4k per share, which amounts to €500m in order to take over the club. From that amount, the figure of the club’s debt will be discounted from the price. The club assure the net debt is below €90m, but there is suspicion that this is not the case.

Two main suitors for Sevilla

Originally, an American investment group appeared to be the prime candidates, but they have pulled out of talks. Meanwhile local businessmen Antonio Lappi and Federico Quintero are leading another investment group. Originally, Lappi and Quintero had been willing to offer €3k per share, but after doing a due diligence report, that figure has dropped to €2.5k per share, a total price of around €368m.

Meanwhile Sergio Ramos is heading up a third alternative to buy the club, but it is not yet clear how much they are willing to invest. They have yet to make an offer, but reporting from Andalusia assures he is very interested in becoming an owner. Ramos, 39, is currently a free agent after leaving Rayados de Monterrey in December, and is looking for a new club.