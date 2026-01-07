Real Madrid have plans to bring in a new midfielder in the summer, as they seek to finally replace the departed Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. A number of targets have been considered over recent months, and among them is Adam Wharton.

Real Madrid officials first took stock of Wharton early last year. At 21, he is considered to be in line with the club’s transfer policy, and if brought to the Bernabeu, he could become a staple of the midfield alongside fellow England international Jude Bellingham, as well as the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Arda Guler.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are also reported to be interested in signing Wharton in the summer, and according to Diario AS, Real Madrid are also in the mix. They have been offered the chance to get a deal done, with Crystal Palace asking for at least €70m, while the player himself would demand a “galactic” salary.

Why do Real Madrid like Wharton?

Wharton may not be a pure playmaker like Vitinha or Pedri, who midfielders that Real Madrid appreciate, but Real Madrid officials consider him to be a good fit for Xabi Alonso’s squad. He is considered to be a pragmatic hybrid, tactically pristine, as well as having a great impact on the game due to his intelligence, while is maturity at the age of 21 is also commended.

It will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid step up their interest in Wharton over the coming months. €70m would be a very fair price for a player that has the potential to become one of the world’s best midfielders in the years to come.