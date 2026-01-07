Real Madrid are planning to sign a defender in 2026, with the likelihood being a move will take place in the summer. One of their targets is Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi, who is now in the final six months of his contract in south London.

Guehi is one of Real Madrid’s most prominent targets for the centre-back position, especially given that he can be signed without a transfer fee. Talks have already taken place with his representatives, but the chance of a deal being done appear to have taken a hit in recent days.

As per Florian Plettenburg, Manchester City have entered the race to sign Guehi, with their plan being to secure his services this month. They are currently holding talks with the player, whom they hope to convince as soon as possible.

Crystal Palace manager on Guehi exit

On top of this, Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has confirmed that Guehi could depart during the winter transfer window, as per Fabrizio Romano.

“There’s the situation that the contract ends in the summer and if somebody is coming, there will be a moment when the club says: ‘Now the financial issue is more important than the sport issue.’ We have to do it and try to get the best. That’s why I’m always saying: ‘I don’t know.’ Because this is different.

“There will be a threshold where the club has to say [sell] … If the player says: ‘I want to leave’ and the money is above the threshold, it will happen. I’m not so naïve not to know that if a massive offer comes from City and Marc wants to do it, it will happen.”

It would be disappointing for Real Madrid if Guehi sought to leave Crystal Palace this month, as they would only consider signing him in the summer as a free agent. They will be sure to keep tabs on the situation with Man City as it progresses.