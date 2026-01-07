A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides try to add to optimise their squads in January.

Alaves

Marca reference sources in Argentina that indicate Alaves are keen on a loan deal for Boca Juniors left-back Kevin Zenon.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid forward Giacomo Raspadori has turned down a loan move to AS Roma. Unless there are exits, no further additions are expected. Globo Esporte (via Atletico Universe) say that Atletico are interested in left-back Vitinho, who could be available for €15m from Botafogo, with Premier League side Everton also looking at him.

🚨🇧🇷 Sources close to Botafogo full-back Vitinho say that Atlético Madrid and Everton are interested in him. Botafogo would only consider selling him for at least €15m.@geglobo pic.twitter.com/G8ifjdWvFn — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 29, 2025

Barcelona

Barcelona are expected to complete a loan move for Joao Cancelo, after reaching an agreement with Al-Hilal. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen could yet leave on loan to Girona.

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have agreed a loan deal with Racing Santander for midfielder Damian Rodriguez to head to El Sardinero until the end of the season.

🔴 DIRECTO | Presentación oficial de Damián Rodríguez como nuevo jugador del Racing 🔗 https://t.co/TYpNQbkdre pic.twitter.com/hhBVVwoYWV — Real Racing Club (@realracingclub) January 7, 2026

Espanyol

Espanyol are not expected to have a busy window, but Diario AS say that Los Pericos are hunting for competition for Edu Exposito, hoping to bring in a similar style of player. On-loan winger Luca Koleosho is expected to leave the club. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Burnley winger will head to Paris FC on loan.

🚨🇫🇷 More on exclusive story: Paris FC and Burnley agree permanent deal for Luca Koleosho. The Italian is set to join Paris FC as revealed, leaving Espanyol with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/wSXyosKV3r — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2026

Girona

Girona are thought to be finalising an exit for Jhon Solis, as per Diario AS. The Colombian midfielder has offers in Brazil and Italy, but the former is his most likely destination. It is not clear if the deal will be a straight transfer, or a loan with an option to buy, but the fee could be around €4.5m.

Once that deal is completed, a non-EU spot will open up for Manchester City talent Claudio Echeverri to join on loan.

Getafe

Getafe are closing in on two new signings pending approval from La Liga with regards to their salary limit. Ex-RCD Mallorca midfielder Dani Rodriguez will arrive on a free as per Matteo Moretto, and Diario AS say that a loan deal until the end of the season for Real Betis’ Chimy Avila is in the same position.

El Getafe ata a Dani Rodríguez. Sólo falta el OK de LaLiga, tal y como adelantó @JUANMISB97. https://t.co/Epk1Zs1tV4 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 5, 2026

Mallorca

Highly rated forward Marc Domenech has left on loan to AD Ceuta on loan until the end of the season. He had played 303 minutes in seven appearances under Jagoba Arrasate, providing one assist. Diario AS say that Mallorca have made contact with Girona over a potential loan deal for Yaser Asprilla, who is struggling for minutes.

Racing Santander

Segunda leaders Racing Santander have lost one of their key forwards. Stuttgart have activated the €7m release clause of Jeremy Arevalo, who had 8 goals in 18 games this season.

🫂 Despedida de Jeremy Arévalo del Real Racing Club ✅ El @VfB ha procedido al pago de la totalidad de la cantidad fijada como cláusula de rescisión del contrato del futbolista.https://t.co/XhwfqRmYue pic.twitter.com/Rsd65cuRxe — Real Racing Club (@realracingclub) January 2, 2026

Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano have beaten out competition for the loan of Carlos Martin from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season. The 23-year-old has featured for just 130 minutes this season, and spent last year on loan at Alaves, scoring twice and giving two assists in 27 appearances.

Real Betis

Real Betis have set an asking price of €20m for midfielder Sergi Altimira, as per Diario AS. After interest from Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, Fulham are the latest side to consider a move.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are not planning to make any signings in January, following the exit of Endrick Felipe.

Real Oviedo

The busy winter continues for Real Oviedo; Romanian forward Daniel Paraschiv has ended his loan spell at Cultural Leonesa, and has moved to FC Rapid in his home country. Coming the other way is 23-year-old forward Thiago Borbas, who is on loan from RB Bragantino. The Uruguayan forward scored three goals in 32 appearances last year.

Sevilla

Sevilla have agreed a precontract with full-back Juan Iglesias. The Getafe man will become Los Nervionenses first signing of the summer on a free, reports Matteo Moretto.

Juan Iglesias al Sevilla. Todo acordado entre las partes, fichaje para junio, ya que el contrato del futbolista está a punto de expirar. @marca https://t.co/7EddWIOwG1 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 5, 2026

Ben Jacobs reports that teenage winger Sani Suleiman is on Sevilla’s shortlist. Trencin are set to demand €6m for the Nigerian, who is also being scouted by Anderlecht, Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur.

Understand 19-year-old winger Sani Suleiman is drawing interest from Spurs, Frankfurt, Anderlecht and Sevilla. No teenager from outside Europe’s big-five leagues has more progressive ball carries per 90 minutes this season (5.54). Slovak side AS Trenčín want around €6m.🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/i0XX6YoM80 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 7, 2026

Valencia

Valencia are on the verge of bringing back Umar Sadiq from Real Sociedad, as per Marca. They say a deal is in the advanced stages for a €3m move plus variables. The Nigerian forward, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Mestalla, will lower his salary. Diario AS note that if the deal collapses, then Leicester City forward Patson Daka is an alternative.

Villarreal

Galatasaray have taken an interest in Pape Gueye. The Turkish giants have sent a formal enquiry to Villarreal to understand their demands, say Diario AS.