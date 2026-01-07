In recent months, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Vinicius Junior as a Real Madrid player. The 25-year-old, who has struggled for form throughout the season, continues to attract interest from Saudi Arabia, but more recently, he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

It has been reported that Chelsea are keen on Vinicius, whom they would be prepared to break the bank for. However, this story has now been shut down by Fabrizio Romano.

“The story was about a €135m proposal to Real Madrid for Vinicius. What I can tell you guys is that this is not true. Chelsea have not sent any bid for Vinicius Junior.

“Chelsea have not sent a bid for Vinicius Junior. Chelsea are not planning to send any bid for Vinicius Junior. Chelsea are not in negotiations for Vinicius Junior. Vini, at this stage, is not planning for any January exit.

“So, the situation is completely, completely not true, from what I understand, being played down also from people to the clubs, to the player, so only denials on this story from Vinicius Junior and Chelsea.”

Should Real Madrid look to cash in on Vinicius?

Romano also notes that Vinicius is completely focused on Real Madrid, and in the coming weeks and months, his contract situation will be revisited. His current deal ends in less than 18 months, which is a concern for senior officials, given there is a risk of losing him for nothing in the summer of 2027.

The second half of the season could determine whether Real Madrid decide to go all-out to agree a new deal with Vinicius. If he can recapture his best form, it would be a no-brainer to keep him, but if he stays at the same level, it could be time to move him on.