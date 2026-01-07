The Copa del Rey draw for the Round of 16 has been conducted at Las Rozas in Madrid, with the remaining five Segunda sides finding out their opponents in the next round. The four Spanish Supercup sides were seeded to face the lowest-ranked opposition.

On Tuesday, Rayo Vallecano came from a goal down at half-time to beat Granada at Nuevo Los Carmenes. The clash was held over from the final week of competition in Spain before the winter break, as Rayo were in Conference League action. Alvaro Garcia, Pedro Diaz and an own goal from Flores Flores completed a comeback after Pablo Saenz’s opener.

Draw conditions and dates

As has been the case in previous rounds, the four Spanish Supercup participants are seeded against the lowest-ranked opposition in the competition, in this case the five remaining Segunda sides. Those teams will be drawn at home though; for La Liga sides draw against each other, the first side drawn is given the home tie.

The Round of 16 will take place next week, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, while the quarter-finals will take place in the first week of February. At that point, all seedings will be removed.

🚨 BREAKING: If Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid draw after 90 minutes tomorrow, the match will go straight to PENALTIES. There will be NO extra time. This rule applies to all matches in the competition.@isaacfouto pic.twitter.com/ZucrnzgtzX — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 7, 2026

Full Copa del Rey Round of 16 draw

Deportivo La Coruna-Atletico Madrid

Racing Santander-Barcelona

Cultural Leonesa-Athletic Club

Albacete-Real Madrid

Burgos-Valencia

Real Betis-Elche

Real Sociedad-Osasuna

Alaves-Rayo Vallecano

Narratives of note in the Round of 16

Both Racing Santander (1st) and Deportivo (5th) are enjoying strong seasons in Segunda, with El Sardinero and Riazor likely to be difficult places to go for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid’s visit to Albacete will see a reunion with Jesus Vallejo just months after he left the club a decade after joining. Real Sociedad and Osasuna are regional rivals, and have met in the last two editions of the Copa del Rey, with the Txuri-Urdin running out 2-0 winners on both occasions.