Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has told the press that people would do well to bear in mind that Vinicius Junior is just as capable of human error as anyone else. Amid questions about his run of form, the England international pointed out that there was no maliciousness in his teammate’s behaviour.

Los Blancos head into the Spanish Supercup under pressure, with Xabi Alonso’s future on the line. They face Atletico Madrid in the semi-final on Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with their previous meeting finishing 5-2 to Los Colchoneros. Bellingham said his side had learnt from that defeat.

“I think the key tomorrow, obviously against a very difficult team in Atletico Madrid, the key is to learn from the mistakes we made in the first game. We got handed our first defeat in the first game, there were a lot of learning points. It was important we reviewed the game properly, and I think we have done. I’m looking forward to it tomorrow.”

Bellingham on positional change – ‘I’m enjoying a deeper role’

Bellingham was asked about his current role in the Real Madrid midfield, which has changed since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe. Previously he had been one of the club’s main goal threats, but the England international explained he is enjoying a different role.

“Not at all. Obviously, before, I was playing at the top of the diamond, and I spent most of the game around the box, or at least in the final third to try and create goals. Obviously with Kylian arriving we had a more natural goalscorer, someone who could score 40-50 goals a season.”

“So there was less necessity for me to attack the box, and it was more important for me to cover different areas of the pitch. I know that each year I’ll score goals, I’m pretty confident I can score goals. Last year in a different area, I got 15, and I have a few this year. But as I say, I’m really enjoying this new role, a deeper role, where I can influence the team in different areas, the build-up, glueing the team together. For me goals have never been the most important thing for me as a midfielder. Obviously I’m always asked to attack the box because of the influence I can have there, but I’m enjoying this new role.”

‘Vinicius is under huge pressure as a player and a person’

One of the other focuses of the press conference was the form of Vinicius, who has not scored in 14 games for Los Blancos. Recently he has been targeted by the Bernabeu crowd, with some fans whistling him as he went off the pitch.

“I can only speak from my perspective. Vinicius as a player and a person is under a huge amount of pressure, and the things that he does on the pitch are from pure emotion. Sometimes I think people forget it’s a human doing those things. I think that’s led to a block of form in front of goal.”

“For me as a teammate, I look at Vinicius as an electric player I can give the ball to, and can create something out of nothing. Goals don’t tell the whole story, sometimes he’s created a lot, given assists, but it’s important he gets back to his best. It’s important to look at the whole pie.”

An added factor perhaps in Vinicius’ turn of relationship with the Real Madrid fans is his contract situation. The Brazilian is yet to sign a new deal with just 18 months remaining on his current agreement. If there is no compromise found between his camp and the club, there is a very realistic possibility he leaves the club this summer.