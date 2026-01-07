Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has declared that the players are fully behind manager Xabi Alonso going into the Spanish Supercup. Los Blancos face Atletico Madrid in the semi-final on Thursday night, with Alonso’s future reportedly on the line.

Speaking ahead of the semi-final, Bellingham had called on his teammates to learn from their mistakes in their first meeting with Atletico, which saw Real Madrid fall to a 5-2 defeat. That was the first hint of reported malcontent from the Bernabeu with the Basque manager. In the following months, defeats to Manchester City and Celta Vigo raised question marks over his position.

‘At Real Madrid, things are exaggerated’ – Bellingham

Asked about Alonso’s future, Bellingham not only backed his manager, but pointed out that their season was not perhaps as on the rocks as has been made out.

“It’s not really in my realm of decision-making as a player. What I can say as a player, is that we’re all behind him. We have to be as one, players, staff the manager, it’s a bad moment, but I think we have to look at it from a different perspective too. We’re in January, second in the league, four points off top, in the top eight in the Champions League. It’s not a disaster by any means.”

“At Real Madrid, there is a tendency for things to get a bit over-exaggerated in the bad moments. But that’s what we’re here for, we enjoy it, but hopefully we get a win tomorrow. The decisions that are made are well above my head.”

‘A lot of problems are fabricated’ – Bellingham

One of the main topics of the press conference was Vinicius Junior, and his run of form. Bellingham had backed his teammate to get back to his best, and he continued to maintain that there were no issues with the Brazilian’s behaviour.

“In tough moments, a lot of the problems are fabricated, or exaggerated, but we know inside what is happening. Stories from outside are not helpful because they are misleading to the fans, but like I said before, with Vinicius there is no issue. There’s no bad influence on anything productive we’re trying to do.”

“If I felt that was the case, I would pull him aside and tell him. But Vinicius is on a bit of a blank run in front of goal, but there’s no issue, and with the manager, we’re all 100% behind him.”

Bellingham reacts with distaste at signings question

It was also suggested to Bellingham that he had had a role in pushing Real Madrid to sign English players, with Trent Alexander-Arnold arriving in the summer. One that he did not take kindly too.

“I don’t know where you’ve heard that, but it’s completely false. I don’t have any influence over signings. I don’t know how to answer it, as I don’t have any influence over it.”