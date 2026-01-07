First half blitz leads Barcelona to Spanish Supercup final

Barcelona 5-0 Athletic Club

Barcelona have booked their ticket for Sunday’s Spanish Supercup final, having powered past Athletic Club in their semi-final clash at the King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah.

It was a positive start from the Catalans, and on 22 minutes, they got their reward with the opening goal. Fermin Lopez missed a big chance just before, but after Roony Bardghji’s effort broke his way, he teed up Ferran Torres to tap home for his third goal of the season against Athletic, following his brace in the 4-0 La Liga win in November.

Less than 10 minutes later, it was 2-0. Raphinha’s brilliant cross found Fermin, and on this occasion, he was the one putting the ball in the back of the net as he finished high into the Athletic net to establish breathing space for the Catalans.

Soon after, it got even better for the Catalans, as they got goal number three. Bardghji, who was starting in place of the rested Lamine Yamal, cut in from the right, and his strike squirmed away from Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon, who should have done so much better. Remarkably, Barcelona were not done there in the first half, with Raphinha powering home a fourth on 38 minutes, which compounded the misery for Los Leones.

Seven minutes into the second half, Raphinha added his second and Barcelona’s fifth of the afternoon. He was denied moments prior, but after the ball broke his way off Bardghji, he powered into the far corner to add further gloss to an outstanding performance from the Catalan side.

Barcelona going for back-to-back Supercups

The damage was done in the first half, which allowed Barcelona to see out the remaining minutes with relative ease. They will face Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in Sunday’s final, with their opponent to be determined during the second Spanish Supercup semi-final on Thursday.