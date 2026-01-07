Barcelona have a good time on Wednesday, as they defeated Athletic Club 5-0 to reach another Spanish Supercup final. One of the stars of the show was Raphinha, who continued his excellent recent form by scoring twice and providing an assist in Jeddah.

As per Sport, he gave his reaction to the victory and performance that he and his teammates put in.

“I think that the one who makes the game easy or difficult is us. With the result it seems so, but it is not easy to beat Athletic. I think we are still looking for our best level, but we are very good, that’s what matters. Playing against Athletic is always very complicated, they have a lot of quality.”

Raphinha also heaped praise on the Barcelona players that were drafted into the starting line-up for the Athletic clash.

“This shows that whoever plays, we are always ready. Roony and Fermín came on very well, it shows the quality of the team.”

Cubarsi: We’ve had a good run of clean sheets

Pau Cubarsi also spoke to the media, and he gave his thoughts on how things played out at the King Abdullah Sports City.

“Those in attack are very plugged in. They are at a spectacular level and help the whole team. We’ve had a good run of clean sheets and it’s very important. We have to follow this path. When you see that you are 5-0 you see that there is a big difference, but we don’t have to put our foot down because it helps us for the final.”

Cubarsi also made it clear that he wants to face Real Madrid in Sunday’s Supercup final.

“Everyone wants a Clasico final, but whoever comes, we are going to go for it. Tomorrow I won’t go with anyone, I’ll be calm to recover.”