Barcelona booked their place in Sunday’s Spanish Supercup final with a convincing 5-0 victory over Athletic Club on Wednesday. The Catalans were 4-0 up at half time after goals from Ferran Torres, Fermin Lopez, Roony Bardghji and Raphinha, with the latter doubling his tally in the second period.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick gave his reaction to the victory. He was also asked whether he sees his side as being in their best moment of the season.

“For me always, my thought is the next game. But I appreciate what we did today because against Espanyol we hadn’t been good. I like that we play as a team, together. It’s fantastic to win 5-0. But it’s only one game and the final will be different. Today we managed to be in control. We needed a few minutes to start working, then we played well. I’m happy because we controlled the game well. We kept the ball and I like that we defended until the end to keep a clean sheet.”

Flick confirmed that Lamine Yamal was not a starter against Athletic due to him not being at 100%.

“He has had some discomfort in recent days, he had not been able to train and that is why he was not in the eleven. But he is okay.”

Flick on preferred opponent for Supercup final

Barcelona will play either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the final, and Flick was asked about whom he would prefer to face.

“The good thing is that we are in the final. We will see what happens in the other semi-final.”

Flick: I don’t know if Lewandowski will be here next season

Flick also responded to speculation on the future of Robert Lewandowski, who did not see any minutes in Jeddah.

“If you ask about next season, I don’t know. I’m happy with Lewandowski and his work. He’s at a good level.”