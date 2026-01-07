Barcelona are on course for the Spanish Supercup final, and they have now added a fifth goal against Athletic Club in their semi-final clash at the King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah.

It was a positive start from the Catalans, who are aiming for yet another final in this competition. Fermin Lopez missed a big chance on 20 minutes, and that warning for Athletic was not answered, with Ferran Torres tapping home from close range soon after to open the scoring.

Less than 10 minutes later, it became 2-0 for Barcelona. Raphinha’s brilliant cross found Fermin, and on this occasion, he found the back of the net to double the advantage, which made Athletic’s task all the more difficult.

It got even better for the Catalans, who added goal number three. Bardghji cut in from the right, and his strike squirmed away from Unai Simon, who should have done so much better to stop Athletic falling further behind. Barcelona then added another first half goal, as Raphinha raced into the box before powering in at the near post.

Raphinha gets the ball rolling in the second half

Seven minutes into the second half, Raphinha has added his second and Barcelona’s fifth of the afternoon.

It has been a remarkable performance from Barcelona, who have put Athletic to the sword and then some. They will already have one eye on Sunday’s final, but first, they must see this out.