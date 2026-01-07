Athletic Club Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona race into 4-0 first half lead in Spanish Supercup semi-final

Barcelona are on course for the Spanish Supercup final, having scored four first half goals against Athletic Club in their semi-final clash at the King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah.

Ferran Torres fires home the opener

It was a positive start from the Catalans, who are aiming for yet another final in this competition. Fermin Lopez missed a big chance on 20 minutes, and that warning for Athletic has not been answered, with Ferran Torres tapping home from close range soon after to open the scoring.

Fermin Lopez doubles the advantage

It was a scruffy goal, but Barcelona won’t care. Roony Bardghji’s shot found its way to Fermin, whose effort found its way to Ferran a few yards out, and he made no mistake for his third goal of the season against Athletic, following his brace in the 4-0 La Liga win in November.

Less than 10 minutes later, it became 2-0 for Barcelona. Raphinha’s brilliant cross found Fermin, and on this occasion, he found the back of the net to double the advantage, which made Athletic’s task all the more difficult.

Roony Bardghji squeezes home goal number three

It got even better for the Catalans, who added goal number three. Bardghji cut in from the right, and his strike squirmed away from Unai Simon, who should have done so much better to stop Athletic falling further behind.

Raphinha joins the party

Remarkably, Barcelona have now added another first half goal. Raphinha raced into the box before powering in at the near post to make it 4-0.

As expected, Barcelona have started without Lamine Yamal in this one, but so far, he has not been missed. They have been electric, and their place in Sunday’s final is already all-but assured. As for Athletic, they will be desperate for the full time whistle already, and they haven’t even heard the half time one yet.

