Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has addressed his complaints to star forward Vinicius Junior, noting that he makes the same demands of every player. Los Blancos are preparing to face Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Supercup semi-final on Thursday, and without Kylian Mbappe, will need a key contribution from Vinicius.

It is set up to be a blockbuster affair between Real Madrid and Atletico, with the previous meeting resulting in a resounding victory for Los Colchoneros. A similar result would likely spell the end of Alonso’s tenure at Real Madrid. There were reasons for optimism on Sunday, as Real Madrid won 5-1 against Real Betis, but cameras picked up on complaints from Alonso towards Vinicius, asking him to press better. The Brazilian asked Alonso to tell forward Gonzalo Garcia to pass him the ball.

Alonso explained his treatment of Vinicius would have been the same for any other player.

“Everyone’s pressing is essential. I demand in every training session and every match that everyone is committed when we don’t have the ball. That they’re active, that the lines are compact. That desire to play in those moments, even to enjoy them, will make us more competitive.”

Vinicius would later be whistled by some of the home fans when he was taken off. After 14 games without a goal, Alonso was asked if his contract situation could be affecting his form.

“There’s a long season left, and Vini is going to be important. We need him at his best, enjoying himself on the pitch. When he does, he gives us that edge. We have to find him. He’s fundamental for us.”

“We work every day to help every player who is struggling. We know the pride we have in defending this badge. The players know it.”

Carvajal and Mbappe fitness

With Kylian Mbappe to miss the Madrid derby, and likely any potential final too, Vinicius’ contribution grows in importance. Alonso said they would reassess Mbappe’s knee injury before Sunday.

“The situation depends on the moment; we have to assess it. We’re here, and we want to get him back as soon as possible. Our focus is on the semi-final and winning so we can reach the final.”

However they should have Dani Carvajal back from injury, after three months on the sidelines.

“He’s better, he could play a bit. We have to respect the process. There are many games left, we don’t want to force anything, but he’s ready.”

With Trent Alexander-Arnold also out of action, Fede Valverde has been used at right-back more often than not this season. That seems likely to continue against Atletico, at least from the start of the match, but Carvajal’s leadership could prove key in the closing stages.