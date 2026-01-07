Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has told his side to avoid the same mistakes as earlier in the season, as his side go into the Spanish Supercup semi-final against Atletico Madrid. Los Colchoneros ran out 5-2 winners in the Liga clash at the Metropolitano, but the stakes are much higher this time round.

Not only is there silverware on the line, but reporting from Madrid claims that Alonso is aware his job is too. If Los Blancos fall to defeat against Atletico, it could well mark the end of his tenure. The Basque manager said he was convinced Real Madrid would put in an improved performance.

“We want to play a different game. But we were lacking in some areas, and we’re very aware of those things so we don’t repeat the same mistakes. We want to play at a higher level. But I’m convinced we’ll show a better version of ourselves and that it will be a hard-fought match.”

“Things evolve. Militao was here and now he can’t be, for example. He’s not a complete reference point, but of course there are things we take into account.”

Alonso on the importance of Supercup

In terms of whether the loss at the Metropolitano provided an early warning of issues that needed addressing, Alonso was giving little more away on his plans for Atletico.

“Every match needs to be analysed, and defeats even more so. Things we don’t want to repeat. We’ll keep those things to ourselves. I’m convinced this will be different.”

The past three seasons have seen the winner of the Supercup go on to lift the Liga title. He was asked about the importance of the tournament, beyond his own situation.

“Two things are clear: this is the tournament we’re playing for, so it’s the most important one. In the season, it’s the fourth, of course, after La Liga, the Copa and Champions League. But it’s the one we have now, so it’s the absolute priority. We need to play a good match.”

‘We had a lot of injuries in November and December’ – Alonso

Real Madrid will hope to show improvement not just on their last derby outing, but on recent form. Although Los Blancos are on a four-game winning streak, only their win against Real Betis on Sunday was convincing.

“A season can be a bit of everything; in November and December we had a lot of injuries and had to make some changes. But we’re in a position to fight for everything. We have a title now; if we beat Atletico, we’re in the final.”

Bellingham, who was asked about Alonso’s future, noted that he too felt as if things were not as bad as being made out. Whether the Real Madrid hierarchy feel the same will become evident on Tuesday.