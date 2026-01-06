Xavi Hernandez back in the frame for Manchester United job

Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is once again being linked with the Manchester United job, following the exit of Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford. Amorim has been dismissed with a year and a half left on his contract, with youth academy coach Darren Fletcher set to take over on an interim basis.

It seems that Fletcher will be in charge until the end of the season in all likelihood, with United resetting and looking to start a new regime in the summer. According to The Telegraph, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is the frontrunner for the position, but there is a longlist being put together by United. Currently it includes Eddie Howe, Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, Michael Carrick, Roberto de Zerbi, Marco Silva, Gareth Southgate and recently dismissed Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

Xavi Hernandez also in the frame for Manchester United job

On the other hand, Xavi has been consistently linked with United since leaving Barcelona, and as recently as last month, he was named alongside Glasner as a candidate. Diario AS explain that Xavi is also on their shortlist this time round, although how high up, it is not clear.

When will Xavi Hernandez return to management?

Dismissed by Barcelona in the summer of 2024, Xavi has been linked with a number of positions, but the word has been that he would only be interested in a job at one of Europe’s biggest clubs. Previously linked to the likes of AC Milan, Xavi is reportedly ‘desperate’ for the United job, but seems to have some work to do to make it happen.

Crystal Palace preparing for Glasner exit

One sign that Glasner will likely be on his way out of Selhurst Park is that Crystal Palace are already on the hunt for replacements. Whether that is to move to Old Trafford is another question, but Palace are reportedly looking at Jose Bordalas of Getafe as an option for the summer.