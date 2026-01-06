Robert Lewandowski turns down Barcelona exit in swap deal

Robert Lewandowski will most likely be seeing out his Barcelona career this year, but it will not be until the summer that he leaves – at the earliest. The Polish forward is out of contract this year, but has decided against a January exit.

The 37-year-old has seen his status reduced under Hansi Flick this year, with Ferran Torres being handed the starting role ahead of him in some big games. Lewandowski has missed time through injury on a couple of occasions, but there is no doubt that he is no longer a guaranteed starter.

Lewandowski turns down Al-Hilal swap deal

It has been revealed by Sacha Tavolieri, and confirmed by MD, that Lewandowski’s name was brought up during negotiations between Al-Hilal and Barcelona for Joao Cancelo. The Blaugrana are set to bring back Cancelo in a €5m loan deal for the second half of the season, but during talks, Al-Hilal suggested that Lewandowski could be included as part of it.

Barcelona allowed it to get back to Lewandowksi, because the veteran forward has turned down an exit to the Middle East, as he is content in the Catalan capital as things stand.

🚨 JUST IN: Hansi Flick approved the signing of João Cancelo for several reasons: • It increases depth on the flanks

• He offers exceptional versatility

• He’s an experienced player with a proven level of performance

• He recognized the circumstances, aware that signing a… pic.twitter.com/MBD5Jfr5mE — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 5, 2026

Lewandowski’s uncertain future

Saudi Arabia is expected to be one of the destinations available to Lewandowski in the summer should he end up leaving. Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire have also held ‘positive’ talks with Lewandowski, and AC Milan have also been credited with interest.

For his part, Lewandowski appears to be content to remain at Barcelona. The Blaugrana may consider the idea, but it would likely mean a reduced role and a reduced salary for him next season. A sign that Barcelona are keen to move on from Lewandowski is recent talks with Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus, who is a free agent in the summer.