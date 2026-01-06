‘Joao Cancelo deal is not done’ – Barcelona manager Hansi Flick

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has commented that a deal to bring Joao Cancelo back to the club on loan is not yet finalised. The German coach also said that he was well aware of Cancelo’s strengths and weaknesses, hinting that he sees him more of an offensive asset.

On Monday it was reported that Barcelona had reached a deal to sign Cancelo on loan, with the Catalan side covering €5m of his wages at Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese international will in theory return to Barcelona 18 months after his first loan spell from Manchester City.

‘Cancelo deal is not done’ – Flick

Flick was asked immediately about the deal for Cancelo, and he admitted that he and Director of Football Deco had considered a move for a central defender.

“I spoke with my staff, and with Deco we speak a lot. And we think that when Ronald is back we have good alternatives at centre-back. Joao can play on both sides, he can give us good options. But in the end, until now, it’s not done, but I’d be happy if it goes through. He’s another option for the offence. We talked about signing a centre-back, but I think it makes more sense, I think it is a good option, and a high quality player.”

Flick had the chance to sign Cancelo on arrival

The German coach arrived just as Cancelo was leaving the club. The Blaugrana did have a €25m option to sign the 31-year-old, but opted not to use it. Flick reasoned that the salary limit situation forced them into other alternatives.

“We’ve had a situation these past two years where we have to be smart about the players we sign. It’s not like the other clubs, who can play hundreds of millions on players. But I think it’s good, you can see our players are progressing. Our young players are developing, and we have faith in them. Now we have the opportunity to bring in a veteran. I’d appreciate it if he comes.”

Ter Stegen situation

It has been reported that Barcelona will not make any more moves in the winter transfer window, although there is some uncertainty over Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s future. Girona have been linked to the veteran shot-stopper, and the Blaugrana would allow him to leave. Flick confirmed that it would be Joan Garcia playing in the Supercup, and noted that no player had asked him to leave in the winter transfer window.