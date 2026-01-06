Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia – ‘I wouldn’t say the World Cup with Spain is an objective’

Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia has said that he is not targeting a Spain call-up, amid plenty of discussion over the number one spot for La Roja. The Blaugrana shot-stopper is coming off the back of a superb performance against former club Espanyol in the derby, which has set tongues wagging in Spain.

Making six saves and several more interventions that proved to be decisive for Barcelona in their 2-0 win, Garcia was universally praised for his performance in a hostile atmosphere. He was asked how he prepared for such a difficult match.

“I worked like any other week. I knew the atmosphere would be special because of my past. I managed to focus on the match. Now I’m already thinking about the Super Cup, and I’m really looking forward to winning the title.”

Psychological work as a player

Garcia would go on to reveal that despite his remarkable level of focus, he does not work with a psychologist.

“Every person is different. Every player needs certain things. I haven’t felt I needed that support. With the help of my family, it’s been enough. There have been times in my career when I have used it. In this process, I haven’t needed it.”

In terms of actually stopping shots, especially regarding reflex saves, Garcia explained that he visualises situations before the matches.

“Nowadays it’s a very important part. I work on it by visualising what I might encounter in the match. That way you’re not surprised by what you might find.”

As was the case with Hansi Flick, Garcia admitted there was work to be done defensively.

“We’re confident. There are some things to improve and we’re working on it, but we’re confident we can win and keep a clean sheet. We’re looking forward to the Super Cup, but we know we need to improve.”

🚨 Joan García: "We're very motivated. It's the first title we can win this season. In my case, the first with the club. Really eager to achieve it." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 6, 2026

Joan Garcia on a Spain call-up

Amid plenty of conversation over Garcia deserving a national team call-up, and potentially even Unai Simon’s number one spot, he explained that it wasn’t something he had his mind set on.

“I wouldn’t set it as an objective. My objective is to keep improving in every match with Barca. Every player wants to play for the national team. If it happens, I’ll be very proud.”

Currently Alex Remiro, David Raya and Simon are the established trio of goalkeepers that Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has placed his faith in. Garcia was amongst the best players in La Liga last seasonw with Espanyol, but so far de la Fuente has preferred to stick with those that form the foundation of the goalkeeping unit.