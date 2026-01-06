Former Real Madrid assistant manager Davide Ancelotti has ruled himself out of the running to replace Xabi Alonso, should Los Blancos dismiss the Basque manager. Alonso is facing a critical week to define the direction of his project, with a Spanish Supercup semi-final against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, and a potential final against one of Athletic Club or Barcelona.

The latest is that depending on how things go, it could be decisive for Alonso’s future, with the Real Madrid hierarchy keen to see that their run of four wins can be backed up with improved performances and results against quality opposition. Something he will more than likely have to achieve without Kylian Mbappe too.

Davide Ancelotti to join Brazil setup

Ancelotti junior, son of manager last season Carlo Ancelotti, was spotted at the Bernabeu during Real Madrid’s 5-1 win over Real Betis. Interviewed by Marca, he explained he was at the stadium as a fan.

“I’m on vacation now and I’ve come to support Real Madrid. The lucky charm is here and you have to win it. I’m glad I brought them luck,” he joked. “I’m going to give Dad a hand,” Ancelotti explained when asked about his future plans, having just left his first senior job at Botafogo in Brazil after six months.

Ancelotti wouldn’t replace Xabi Alonso

The younger Ancelotti was highly regarded during his time at Valdebebas, and while things turned sour towards the end of his spell, was often said to be in charge of the bulk of the coaching work on the training ground. He was also credited with several tactical innovations during his father’s second spell at the club. He was effusive in his praise for the incumbent Alonso though, who he crossed paths with as a coach during Carlo Ancelotti’s first spell.

“Xabi is a fantastic coach and a wonderful person. I only have good things to say about him because we’ve shared some great moments. I wish him and Real Madrid all the best.”

There had been some that had suggested he could be at least an interim option if Alonso was sacked, but asked directly about it, Davide Ancelotti ruled that out.

“Nothing of the sort. I’m in a different stage of my professional life. I’m just a Real Madrid fan and a friend of Xabi Alonso, that’s all.”

In the event Real Madrid do decide to move on from Alonso midseason, Sporting Director Santiago Solari and Castilla manager Alvaro Arbeloa have been cited as the most likely replacements.