Barcelona manager Hansi Flick admitted after their derby win over Espanyol that they did not deserve to beat their rivals in Cornella on Saturday evening, with Los Pericos dominating much of the match. The focus was on goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who was back at the RCDE Stadium for the first time since crossing the derby divide in the summer, after the Catalan side activated his €25m release clause.

Met with a visceral reaction, Garcia turned out to be the difference-maker for Barcelona though, coming up with crucial saves against Roberto Fernandez and Pere Milla, before Dani Olmo condemned a crestfallen Espanyol to defeat. The impressive performance from Manol Gonzalez’s side did not go unnoticed though, and there were those in Can Barca who admired some of the individual performances.

Carlos Romero added to Barcelona shortlist

As explained by Diario AS, Barcelona have added Espanyol left-back Carlos Romero to their shortlist of options for the summer of 2026. Romero was very nearly the man to break the deadlock for Los Pericos, with his cross forcing Garcia’s brilliant save from Milla, before he brought Garcia into action himself with an excellent shot tipped around the post. Defensively, he dealt well with Lamine Yamal, and did not commit a single foul, while causing problems when he got forward. His performance against Barcelona was the latest in a brilliant 2025 for Romero, standing out as the best in the division at his position.

Villarreal decision to be made

That said, the situation is not quite the same as with Garcia last summer. Romero is on loan from Villarreal, which was the case last season too, and the Yellow Submarine have a decision to make with Alfonso Pedraza, their current starter at left-back, out of contract in the summer. Lazio have been linked with a move for him.

‘Romero has a release clause of €45m, and given Villarreal are tough negotiators, it seems Barcelona would have their work cut out to strike any deal – Espanyol fans are likely to be spared in this case. Alejandro Grimaldo has also been linked with the Blaugrana, but their priorities are elsewhere as things stand.