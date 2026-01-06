Barcelona will not grant Hansi Flick’s request to bring in a central defender in the January transfer window. The injury to Andreas Christensen has left the Blaugrana short at the back, and it seems Joao Cancelo will be the only reinforcement this winter.

Al-Hilal and Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement for Cancelo to return to Camp Nou on loan for the second half of the season. Sport say that this will be the only signing of the January transfer window, and unless there is another major injury, there are no plans to do further business.

Ter Stegen could still leave

The only area of uncertainty is Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who will be permitted to leave if an agreement is reached – Girona are currently the side most interested in the German veteran. Even if he leaves though, there are no plans for further additions. The likes of Marc Casado and Marc Bernal have also been linked with exits, but they are set to remain at Barcelona until at least the end of the season, in spite of their meagre minutes.

Hansi Flick gave green light for Cancelo move

In spite of it not being what he wanted, Flick has given the green light for Cancelo to join. Seemingly the point was made to him that Barcelona were unlikely to find a central defender of the quality they were after, and that Cancelo at least had the capacity to add depth on both flanks. Barcelona have little furter room for manoeuvre, as the deal for Cancelo will take up the entirety of the €5m salary limit space freed up by Christensen’s injury.

🚨 Leon Goretzka is a serious option for FC Barcelona next summer. The midfielder has a great relationship with Hansi Flick, will be free at the end of the season if he doesn't renew his contract, and wants to play in La Liga. If a midfielder like Marc Casadó departs, Goretzka's… pic.twitter.com/YhWyna5GDL — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 6, 2026

It does leave Flick without an extra answer in central defence. Gerard Martin has been competent as a makeshift solution, but Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia are yet to earn Flick’s confidence alongside Cubarsi, and Jules Kounde has remained at right-back.