Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is a doubt for their Spanish Supercup semi-final against Athletic Club on Wednesday night. The Catalan giants traveled to Saudi Arabia on Monday, but in their only training session in Jeddah, Lamine Yamal was not present.

The Blaugrana will be without Gavi and Andreas Christensen, who are long-term absentees, while manager Hansi Flick admitted uncertainty about the presence of Ronald Araujo, who has returned to training. Prospective loan signing Joao Cancelo is not set to arrive before the Supercup is concluded. Otherwise, Barcelona have a clean bill of health, but the absence of Lamine Yamal will set alarm bells ringing.

Reports on Lamine Yamal fitness

After it was noticed that the 18-year-old was not present in the open training session, Sport reported that Lamine Yamal is a doubt for the Athletic semi-final, explaining that he will be in the gym doing recovery work. Equally, MD, say that he is carrying out individual work, but both say he will likely be fit to face the Basque side. Even so, missing training the day before a game often means being ruled out by a manager.

The latter point to a virus that caused Lamine Yamal to miss training last Thursday, saying he has been weakened by it. Returning to training on the Friday, he played the full 90 minutes against Espanyol.

Joan Garcia: "I'm still a young goalkeeper with room for improvement. Saturday's match was special for me, with a good performance and we got the three points." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 6, 2026

Lamine Yamal’s fitness issues this season

The teenage Spain international has struggled with his fitness more this season, following a sports hernia that gave him significant trouble in September, October and November. Although he has only missed five Barcelona games and two Spain matches, the word from Flick was that the injury had to be ‘managed’. Lamine Yamal appeared to be getting back to his explosive best in December, but was quieter against Espanyol.