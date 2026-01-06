Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka looks as if he will be on his way out of the club in the summer, although talks over a new deal are ongoing in Bavaria. The idea of moving abroad for the first time in his career appears to be appealing for the veteran Germany star though.

Goretzka has attracted interest from the Premier League, Napoli, Atletico Madrid and most recently, Barcelona over the last few months. Available to sign a precontract on a free, Goretzka feels he has been sidelined by the Bayern hierarchy, after they tried to sell him last summer. Napoli have reportedly made an offer for him already.

Barcelona interest in Goretzka hinges on exit

According to Sport, Barcelona would be seriously interested in a move for Goretzka in the summer. The 30-year-old would seemingly prioritise a move to Barcelona, but their priorities for the summer are a left-winger, a centre-forward and a central defender. It is explained that if an exit were to occur in midfield, then Barcelona would consider moving for Goretzka.

Barcelona would be open to accepting a large offer for a player if they wanted to go, and Marc Casado, who had opportunities to leave last summer, is cited as the most likely candidate.

Goretzka reaches out to Barcelona manager

It was reported last week that Goretzka had made his interest in signing for Barcelona known to the club. Still sharing a good relationship with Hansi Flick from their time together at Bayern, he reached out to his former coach to make it clear he would be open to the idea. Flick was keen on signing Goretzka last January, and would be a guarantee of a level of performance and experience, while also providing a different style of midfielder.

The crux of the issue may be timing. If Barcelona are first pursuing three other positions, and are looking to sell a midfielder before they sign Goretzka, then the chances are their offer would arrive at his door later on in the transfer window. Goretzka would have to hold out for that to happen, potentially passing up on other opportunities to do so.