Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has not ruled out that Ronald Araujo could make his return to action in Saudi Arabia during the Spanish Supercup, following a leave of absence. The Blaugrana face Athletic Club in the semi-final on Wednesday night, before potentially facing off against Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid on Sunday in the final.

Flick told the media that he was keen to see improvement from his side against Athletic. The Blaugrana are coming off a morale-boosting win over Espanyol in the derby, but Flick had admitted afterwards that it was undeserved.

“We’re playing against the best teams in Spain. Athletic has many attacking options and it won’t be easy. If we make the same mistakes as in the derby, it won’t be easy. We’ll see tomorrow. We need to play much better defensively. Sometimes we missed that connection.”

‘Yet to decide’ on Ronald Araujo return

Ahead of the Espanyol clash, Flick had remarked that Araujo was not quite 100% physically. The Uruguayan is into his second week of training back after a three-week leave of absence, and has not played in over a month. The latest reporting is that Barcelona were to keep him out of action until after the Supercup, but are keen to keep him involved – Flick did not rule out his involvement though.

“We’ll see him in training. I want to talk to him. We haven’t decided yet. If he’s ready, maybe we’ll change something. Right now, he’s not in our plans.”

Number 9 and midfield debates

During the Catalan derby, Ferran Torres seemed to further have cemented his place in the starting XI, but after a quiet performance, Robert Lewandowski came off the bench to score in the final 15 minutes. Flick was asked if choosing between the two was the most difficult decision he has.

“At a club like Barca, there are two top-level players in every position. Ferran has done well and scored goals, but so has Robert. They both have a good attitude in training and when they’re on the bench. Lewy scored the second goal in the derby. That’s what I want to see. Everyone has to give their best for the team.”

🚨 Leon Goretzka is a serious option for FC Barcelona next summer. The midfielder has a great relationship with Hansi Flick, will be free at the end of the season if he doesn't renew his contract, and wants to play in La Liga. If a midfielder like Marc Casadó departs, Goretzka's… pic.twitter.com/YhWyna5GDL — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 6, 2026

Another area of debate is the midfield, where Eric Garcia has performed well, placing in question Frenkie de Jong’s spot alongside Pedri. It was suggested to Flick that all three could start.

“Eric has shown he can play in many positions. Frenkie has done well as a defensive midfielder. Pedri was injured and we had to adapt. The most important thing, and we saw it in the derby, is who plays as a number 10. With Fermin, it was very good. That’s what we need in that position. A high level of intensity, the runs from deep in behind. Frenkie and Pedri are players who can hold onto the ball and defend well. We have options. Eric can play in other positions as well.”