Atletico Madrid star Alex Baena said after a draw with Real Sociedad on Sunday night that their minds were already focused on their Spanish Supercup semi-final derby with Real Madrid on Thursday, despite the disappointment. However Diego Simeone’s thinking has been interrupted by an untimely injury.

Midfielder Pablo Barrios was withdrawn at half-time at Anoeta, with apparent muscular discomfort. He was replaced by Conor Gallagher at the break, who played alongside captain Koke Resurreccion. Barrios and Koke have established themselves as the starting partnership in midfield this season, but it looks as if Simeone will not have the former available.

Barrios injury status revealed

According to Marca, Barrios has bruising on his calf. The good news is that not being a pull or a tear, his recovery will be short-term. However he is now all but ruled out of their Real Madrid tie. There is slim hope that he could be available for a potential final on Sunday night. Nicolas Gonzalez and Clement Lenglet will remain in Spain as they continue their recoveries.

Simeone’s alternatives in midfield

The most obvious choice to replace Barrios is Johnny Cardoso, who provides a physical presence alongside Koke, and more defensive cover than Gallagher. The latter has rarely been used as a starter in a two by Simeone, while Alex Baena has a slim chance of operating from a deeper role.

🚨 JUST IN: Atleti's squad list for the Spanish Super Cup. Raspadori and Barrios are travelling with the team, meanwhile Nico Gonzalez and Lenglet are out! pic.twitter.com/R41LHCdiW1 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 6, 2026

Real Madrid injury doubts

On the other hand, Real Madrid will be without Kylian Mbappe for the Madrid derby in Saudi Arabia. Like Barrios, there is a slim chance that he makes the final, but he will not appear against Atletico. Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal is also set to come back into contention, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao and Brahim Diaz are all unavailable, while there Dean Huijsen remains a doubt.