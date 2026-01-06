Atletico Madrid given chance to cash in on veteran forward

Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth continues to be one of the focuses of speculation at the Metropolitano, with no certainty over his future. The 30-year-old forward has never been a regular starter for Diego Simeone for an extended run of games, and his role is not clear within his plans.

For much of the season, Sorloth, as he did last season, has been coming off the bench as an impact player, with Alex Baena and Julian Alvarez preferred as a starting partnership. In a bid to get more out of Alvarez though, Sorloth has now started the last three games.

In the summer, he was linked with an exit to Turkiye, and then Newcastle United, while Liverpool reportedly enquired about him after Alexander Isak’s injury. The latest story is that Juventus are keen to replace Dusan Vlahovic with Sorloth, and could even be open to a January deal, which would involve a swap for Jonathan David.

🇪🇸❤️ Javi Galan: "I said goodbye to Cholo Simeone over the phone. I have a lot of affection for him and I wish them all the best from afar. I also hope I can go down at some point and say goodbye to the whole team in person."@ellarguero pic.twitter.com/Rd1ZfAz4pk — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 6, 2026

Saudi Arabian giants interested in Sorloth

The latest side to be linked to the Norwegian target man are Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. Manager Simone Inzaghi is keen to bring in a forward in January, and have already had an approach for Robert Lewandowski turned down. Diario AS explain that Sorloth has so far only been sounded out, and that Saudi Arabia did the same in the summer, but it could be a lucrative deal for both.

Sorloth would have a salary of around €12-15m per annum, well in excess of any earnings to date. Atletico’s stance in the summer was that they wanted to get back the €33m they spent on Sorloth if they were to let him go, something that seems viable for a Saudi club.

Atletico would need to reconfigure forward line

Were Atletico to sanction an exit for Sorloth, it would likely require Sporting Director Mateu Alemany to spring into action. While Alvarez is their star striker, and Simeone can also call on Giacomo Raspadori and Antoine Griezmann, Sorloth is the only classic number nine in the squad, with perhaps the exception of Alvarez, and thus Simeone would no doubt demand a difficult profile to replace.