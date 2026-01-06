Atletico Madrid forward rejects Serie A exit

Atletico Madrid forward Giacomo Raspadori looks set to remain at the club until at least the summer, in spite of his lack of football. The Italian arrived in the summer, but has not been an important player for Diego Simeone thus far.

With the World Cup on the horizon, and Raspadori’s spot in the Italy squad not assured, there was talk that he could make a switch in order to get more game. AS Roma were keen on Raspadori, and had reportedly agreed terms with Atletico over a loan deal with an option to buy, just five months after he arrived for €22m. It appears that deal will not go through though.

Raspadori turns down Roma move

As per Cadena SER, Raspadori has turned down a move to Roma. He was not convinced by the Giallorossi to make the move and has decided to remain at Atletico. The Italian international believes that he can be important for Simeone, who has told him that he has his faith.

Consequences for Atletico Madrid transfer market

Pedro Fullana, who revealed the news, goes on to say that it has significant consequences for the remainder of Atletico’s transfer window. Los Rojiblancos have already sold Javi Galan to Osasuna, and were believed to be targeting a defensive addition in the winter window. Yet with Raspadori deciding to stay, that looks to be off the cards.

🖐️ Informa @PedroFullanaSER 🇮🇹 Bloqueada la posible salida de Raspadori a la Roma: el jugador prefiere quedarse 👉 Ve que tiene opciones de jugar: ha tenido minutos en los últimos 3 partidos 🔜 Tiene 4 años más de contrato y sabe que cuenta para Simeone pic.twitter.com/cihHYzA5dq — SER Deportivos (@SERDeportivos) January 6, 2026

Due to their salary limit space, Atletico will have to make sales in order to bring in another player, and so far there are no signs of any other exits. With Thiago Almada out of favour too, Atletico would consider offers for the Argentine forward, but so far no interest has gotten that far. If they do finalise an exit, it is said that they will seek an attacking player, marking a change of tack from last month.