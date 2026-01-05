Three players communicate desire to join Barcelona

Barcelona are active in the transfer market right now, but behind the scenes, work is also being done for the summer. The Catalans have plans to address multiple positions before the start of the 2026-27 season, and their chances of landing some of their targets are currently looking good.

A striker is on the agenda due to the expected departure of Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires in June. He could be replaced by another free agent in Dusan Vlahovic, whom Barcelona have shown interest in signing when he leaves Juventus, which is looking increasingly likely. According to MD, the Serbian international would be open to joining, as he sees the La Liga leaders as being ideal for his ambitions post-Juventus.

Vlahovic is not the only player to have set his sights on a move to Barcelona, with the report also noting that Nico Schlotterbeck is also interested in joining up with compatriot Hansi Flick. The Catalans see him as a market opportunity for the left-sided centre-back position, which is their number one priority for 2026.

Lastly, Joao Cancelo has also made it clear that he wants a return to the club he played for during the 2023-24 season. The full-back is certain to leave Al Hilal this month, and Barcelona have been credited with an interest, although Flick’s stance on a deal could mean that no approach is made.

All three would add to Barcelona’s squad

Barcelona have a very strong core of players, but the problem over the last couple of seasons has been there lack of depth. Flick has made it clear that wants quality added to his squad, and he would certainly get that with Vlahovic, Schlotterbeck and Cancelo – although it may be difficult to afford the wages of all three players, given their salary demands will be high.