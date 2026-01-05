Barcelona have been down to three centre-backs in recent weeks, but soon, Hansi Flick could have another option at his disposal. He has Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Eric Garcia at the moment, but as early as this week, he may recover the services of vice-captain Ronald Araujo.

Barcelona have been without Araujo since the end of November, when he was sent off in the Champions League defeat against Chelsea. In the days after that match, he requested a leave of absence, as it was revealed that he had been struggling with his mental health over a number of weeks.

Araujo has been back in training for a week, and he is nearing a return to action. It could happen later this week when Barcelona take on Athletic Club in the Spanish Supercup semi-final, as MD have reported that the defender will be part of the Catalan club’s expedition to go to Saudi Arabia.

Araujo is closing in on a return to full match sharpness, but the question will be whether he is ready mentally to make his comeback. The decision will be made between him and Barcelona’s medical department, with Flick having made it clear that he will not rush the Uruguay international back.

Barcelona want to sign defender regardless of Araujo return

In recent weeks, Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to sign a new central defender, with a number of targets having been identified. Their plan will remain unchanged even when Araujo returns, as a replacement for the recently-injured Andreas Christensen is needed for the second half of the season.

Barcelona will be desperate for Araujo to recover his best level over the coming weeks and months, but in the meantime, they are prepared to patiently wait for his call to return to action.